In Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics score seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Philadelphia has compiled a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers score just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 120.5 points per game this year at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (115.4).

Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers put up 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than on the road (116.2). Defensively they concede 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (112.3).

In 2022-23 Philadelphia is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).

At home the 76ers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

