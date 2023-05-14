Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Royals on May 14, 2023
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Milwaukee Brewers-Kansas City Royals matchup at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.