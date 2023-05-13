Brewers vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Adrian Houser on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.
The favored Brewers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.
Brewers vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-165
|+140
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won 13 of the 23 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (56.5%).
- Milwaukee has gone 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- Milwaukee has played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-20-1).
- The Brewers have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-8
|10-9
|9-8
|12-9
|15-11
|6-6
