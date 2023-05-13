Brewers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) facing off at American Family Field (on May 13) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Brewers.
The Brewers will give the ball to Adrian Houser and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.18 ERA).
Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has entered seven games this season favored by -160 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 166 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.62 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Rays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
