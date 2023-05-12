Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to beat Josh Taylor, the Kansas City Royals' named starter, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 43 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in MLB, slugging .386.

The Brewers are 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (161 total).

The Brewers rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.69 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.254).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Burnes is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Burnes is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright

