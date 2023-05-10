On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .231 with a home run.
  • Taylor has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, one per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
