On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .231 with a home run.

Taylor has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

