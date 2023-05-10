Wednesday, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rockies.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

This year, Brosseau has recorded at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings