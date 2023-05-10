Louis Linwood Voit III -- batting .148 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Explore More About This Game

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is batting .217 with two doubles and three walks.

Voit has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

In three games this year, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings