On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .363, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Yelich is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (25.7%).

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (11.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (34.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 54.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 25.7%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

