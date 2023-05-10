Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 10.
The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (5-2) for the Dodgers and Wade Miley (3-1) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (160 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
