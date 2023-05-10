Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 10.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (5-2) for the Dodgers and Wade Miley (3-1) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (160 total, 4.4 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Brewers Schedule