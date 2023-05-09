The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Willy Adames and others in this contest.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Adames Stats

Adames has four doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.333/.433 so far this season.

Adames hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 26 hits with four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a slash line of .239/.325/.523 so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Syndergaard Stats

Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 8 4.0 8 6 6 2 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 43 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .301/.378/.483 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .210/.382/.562 on the year.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

