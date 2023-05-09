Tuesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (3-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (158 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.52 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

