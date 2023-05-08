After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has a home run while hitting .167.

Taylor has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

