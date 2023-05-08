The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has 26 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .248 with 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • In 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tellez has had an RBI in 14 games this year (45.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (9.7%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 19
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
