Player prop bet options for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+195)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Davis on Monday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.9).

Davis has averaged 2.0 fewer rebounds per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (14.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-105) 5.5 (-143) 2.5 (-110)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Monday (26.5).

He pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.

James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (-120) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-120)

The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Russell averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 5.5 (-111) 4.5 (-154)

Monday's over/under for Curry is 30.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

Curry averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry's 4.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-128) 2.5 (+110) 3.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128)

The 12.5-point total set for Jordan Poole on Monday is 7.9 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Poole has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Poole's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 1.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

