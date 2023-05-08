The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Rowdy Tellez, Freddie Freeman and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Peralta has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies May. 2 6.0 7 2 2 10 3 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 9 6.0 4 1 1 7 3

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has 26 hits with four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a slash line of .248/.336/.543 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has collected 29 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .236/.336/.415 on the season.

Adames has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .302/.381/.482 slash line on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has put up 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .218/.394/.584 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

