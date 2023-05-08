On Monday, May 8 at 7:40 PM ET, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) in the series opener at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Dodgers have -110 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Tony Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 11 (52.4%) of those contests.

The Brewers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -134 - 1st

