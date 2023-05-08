How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 15th in MLB play with 38 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is 18th in MLB, slugging .388.
- The Brewers rank 17th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 18th in runs scored with 149 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Brewers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.247).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Peralta is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Peralta is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-1
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.