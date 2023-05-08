Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB play with 38 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 18th in MLB, slugging .388.

The Brewers rank 17th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in runs scored with 149 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Brewers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.247).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Peralta is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Peralta is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles

