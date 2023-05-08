The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will play on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Freddie Freeman among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Dodgers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-115). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 11 of the 21 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (52.4%).

Milwaukee has gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-18-1).

The Brewers have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 10-9 9-7 10-8 14-10 5-5

