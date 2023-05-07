The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .225.
  • In 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (36.4%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Giants will send Stripling (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
