William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .272 with 13 walks and 11 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 26 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (23.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 26 games so far this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Stripling (0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
