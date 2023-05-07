Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on May 7 at 4:05 PM ET.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Taylor picked up at least one hit 72 times last season in 120 games played (60.0%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (10.8%).

He homered in 13.3% of his games in 2022 (16 of 120), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor drove in a run in 28.3% of his 120 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those contests (11). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He came around to score 43 times in 120 games (35.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.2%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 59 .240 AVG .227 .299 OBP .275 .497 SLG .392 23 XBH 18 11 HR 6 27 RBI 24 55/12 K/BB 47/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 61 35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%) 24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)