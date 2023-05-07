The Dallas Stars ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

See the Stars-Kraken matchup on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players