On Sunday, Brian Anderson (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .252 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 31.3% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Stripling (0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.10, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.