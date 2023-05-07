The Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when visiting the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Giants will call on Ross Stripling (0-1) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser.

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser will start for the Brewers, his first this season.

The 30-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.

Over his 22 appearances last season he put together a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling (0-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.452 in six games this season.

