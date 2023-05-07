The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 36 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Milwaukee is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with 142 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.237 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser has been named the starter for the Brewers and will make his first start this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he pitched 3 1/3 innings as the starter.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Zack Greinke

