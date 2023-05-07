Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) and the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 7.

The probable starters are Ross Stripling (0-1) for the Giants and Adrian Houser for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (142 total), Milwaukee is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule