Brewers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) and the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 7.
The probable starters are Ross Stripling (0-1) for the Giants and Adrian Houser for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (142 total), Milwaukee is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|L 7-1
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|L 9-6
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Zack Greinke
