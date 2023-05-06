Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.4% of his games this season, Adames has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings