William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (24.0%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 25 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
