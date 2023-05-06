Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

In 60.0% of his 120 games last season, Taylor got a hit. He also had 13 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 120 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.3%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 120 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.2% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

In 43 of 120 games last season (35.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored more than once.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 59 .240 AVG .227 .299 OBP .275 .497 SLG .392 23 XBH 18 11 HR 6 27 RBI 24 55/12 K/BB 47/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 61 35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%) 24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

