Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 120 games last season, Taylor got a hit. He also had 13 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 120 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.3%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 120 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.2% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- In 43 of 120 games last season (35.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored more than once.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.299
|OBP
|.275
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|35 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|7 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (9.8%)
|24 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.2%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb (1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.43), 47th in WHIP (1.290), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
