Rowdy Tellez -- hitting .281 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has 25 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .255 with 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 15th in slugging.
  • Tellez has recorded a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (27.6%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tellez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
