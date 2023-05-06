The field at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Justin Thomas. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,538-yard course from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Thomas at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished below par 10 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Thomas has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Thomas has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -7 278 1 18 6 7 $9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Thomas' past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 18th.

Thomas made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Thomas finished 26th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Thomas has played in the past year has been 173 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 59th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Thomas shot better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Thomas carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Thomas had two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Thomas' seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

In that last competition, Thomas' par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Thomas finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Thomas had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.