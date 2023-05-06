Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.7%).
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb (1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.