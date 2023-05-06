Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), with more than one hit seven times (22.6%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Anderson has had an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
