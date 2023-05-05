The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 24 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In six games this season (25.0%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings