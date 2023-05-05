William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In six games this season (25.0%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manaea (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed two innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
