The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Taylor reached base via a hit in 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 10.8% of those games (13 of them).
  • He homered in 13.3% of his games in 2022 (16 of 120), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor picked up an RBI in 34 of 120 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • In 35.8% of his games last season (43 of 120), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 59
.240 AVG .227
.299 OBP .275
.497 SLG .392
23 XBH 18
11 HR 6
27 RBI 24
55/12 K/BB 47/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 61
35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%)
24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Manaea gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
