The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Taylor reached base via a hit in 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 10.8% of those games (13 of them).

He homered in 13.3% of his games in 2022 (16 of 120), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor picked up an RBI in 34 of 120 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

In 35.8% of his games last season (43 of 120), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 59 .240 AVG .227 .299 OBP .275 .497 SLG .392 23 XBH 18 11 HR 6 27 RBI 24 55/12 K/BB 47/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 61 35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%) 24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

