Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taylor reached base via a hit in 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 10.8% of those games (13 of them).
- He homered in 13.3% of his games in 2022 (16 of 120), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor picked up an RBI in 34 of 120 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- In 35.8% of his games last season (43 of 120), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.299
|OBP
|.275
|.497
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|35 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|7 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (9.8%)
|24 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.2%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Manaea gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
