You can see player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others on the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Progressive Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober heads to the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 5.2 3 1 1 4 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has recorded 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.350/.570 so far this year.

Buxton will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashed .190/.329/.603 so far this season.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 30 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 34 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .286/.400/.454 on the year.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, 20 walks and 11 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .274/.370/.323 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

