The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 114.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

Phoenix surrenders 109.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 113.9 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, making 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game, 7.2 more than on the road (112.2). On defense they give up 109.6 points per game at home, 5.7 less than on the road (115.3).

In 2022-23 Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

This year the Nuggets are collecting more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Paul Out Groin

Nuggets Injuries