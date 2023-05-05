Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .292 with three doubles and three walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Miller has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Manaea makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
