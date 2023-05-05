Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- batting .200 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is hitting .204 with two doubles and three walks.
- Voit has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Voit has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manaea (0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.