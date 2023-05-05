Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) will take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (13-17) at Oracle Park on Friday, May 5. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET.

The Brewers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+100). The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (3-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Sean Manaea - SF (0-1, 7.85 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Giants have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Giants have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.