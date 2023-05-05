The Milwaukee Brewers versus San Francisco Giants game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Thairo Estrada.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Giants have +105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -125 +105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have put together an 11-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).
  • The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.
  • Milwaukee has played in 31 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-17-1).
  • The Brewers have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-6 9-7 8-6 10-7 13-9 5-4

