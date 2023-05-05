Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) and the San Francisco Giants (13-17) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on May 5.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (3-1) against the Giants and Sean Manaea (0-1).

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 8, Giants 7.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee is 10-9 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 137 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule