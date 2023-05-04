The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Stars have -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 40 of their 63 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.5%).

Dallas has a record of 18-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 66.1% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 23, or 46.0%, of the 50 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Seattle has won eight of its 10 games, or 80.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total on but one occasion over its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring three fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.