Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Brian Anderson (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), with more than one hit six times (20.7%).
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold will start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In seven games this season, he has compiled a 5.27 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .310 against him.
