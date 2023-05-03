The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
  • He ranks 37th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 105th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 19 of 23 games this year (82.6%), including multiple hits four times (17.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (26.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 23 games so far this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.21 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st among qualifying pitchers this season.
