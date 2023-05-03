On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Taylor reached base via a hit in 72 of 120 games last season (60.0%), including multiple hits in 10.8% of those games (13 of them).

He hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games last year (16 of 120), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor drove in a run in 28.3% of his 120 games last season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

In 35.8% of his 120 games last season, he scored a run (43 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.2%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 59 .240 AVG .227 .299 OBP .275 .497 SLG .392 23 XBH 18 11 HR 6 27 RBI 24 55/12 K/BB 47/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 61 35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%) 24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

