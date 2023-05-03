Player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Eric Lauer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lauer Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-2) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Lauer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 25 3.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Mariners Apr. 19 7.2 4 2 2 4 1 at Padres Apr. 14 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 8 4.0 7 6 6 4 3 at Cubs Apr. 2 5.1 5 2 2 6 2

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has 23 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He's slashing .258/.346/.573 so far this year.

Tellez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has recorded 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .231/.339/.413 slash line so far this year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He has a .276/.385/.408 slash line so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has six doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits).

He has a .330/.385/.500 slash line so far this season.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 2 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1

