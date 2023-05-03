How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Lauer starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rockies Prediction
|Brewers vs Rockies Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 33 total home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .390.
- The Brewers are 19th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (130 total runs).
- The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.208).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Lauer (3-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Lauer has collected two quality starts this year.
- Lauer will try to pick up his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Tyler Anderson
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|-
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Tony Gonsolin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.