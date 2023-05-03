Brewers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-6.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 10-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 130 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Tony Gonsolin
